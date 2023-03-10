Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Sounds Off On MLB Pitch Clock Rules

Rich Hill has made his feelings known about some of Major League Baseball’s new rule changes, and the ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher sounded off on the pitch clock.

Hill, now with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is entering his 18th MLB season, so to say he’s used to his routine on the mound would be an understatement. Change is never easy, but the pitch clock is something all pitchers — and batters — will need to adjust to.

The 42-year-old Hill spoke to WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast and explained why he takes issue with the new pitch clock.

“I believe that anytime you’re having an outcome that is in part because of a non-competitive act it’s not sports, it’s especially not baseball,” Hill told Bradford, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think that fans pay good money to come to a Major League Baseball game to watch the pitcher face the hitter and the hitter face the pitcher. … They don’t want to sit there … and see somebody come up to bat in a crucial situation in a tie ballgame and the pitcher on the mound in a crucial situation and the umpire call time and say ‘that’s strike three’ or ?that’s ball four.’ That is the ultimate non-competitive act.

“These rules are in place to speed up the game and hopefully, not punish players. So if that’s what we’re trying to do why would we not just put another five seconds on the clock? I think that would alleviate a lot of things.”

We’ve seen the pitch clock make a difference in spring training games, with many of them finishing in under three hours. There have been pitch clock violations from both pitchers — including Hill — and hitters as they continue to adjust to the new normal.

Hill’s only been called for one violation this spring, but he’s of the (correct) belief it shouldn’t have been one in the first place.