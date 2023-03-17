Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Jets

Reset (and Jeremy Swayman) helped

After two ugly losses to the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Blackhawks marked the fist time the Bruins lost two straight in regulation, they knew something needed to change. Patrice Bergeron said the team looked disconnected, and it appears all they needed was a reset to get back on track. Jeremy Swayman was a big part of that with a 35-save shutout en route to the Bruins’ 51st win of the year.

“He was terrific,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “That might have been his best game of the year, and he’s had a lot of good ones.”

The third period in particular reminded Montgomery of how the Bruins played earlier in the season when the final 20 minutes were just dominated by Boston.

“I really thought the way we closed out the game in the third period was very reminiscent of the old team we had,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “Our game management, all four lines and every defenseman. Of course, Swayman was great for 60 minutes.”

Defense could be shorthanded

The Bruins have been rotating defensemen in and out of the lineup — a good problem to have — but now may be shorthanded. Derek Forbort blocked a shot in the second period and labored through the rest of his shift. He did not return for the remainder of the game, and he’s expected to miss the rest of Boston’s road trip, which ends Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’re going to get him evaluated (Friday) morning again just to see what exactly it is,” Montgomery told reporters. “But we know he’s not going to be a player for probably the rest of this trip.”

Forbort has been a force on the penalty kill and a crucial part of shutting down opponents. Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub pointed out that, going into Thursday’s game against the Jets, the B’s penalty kill was 88% when Forbort was in the lineup. When he wasn’t, it sat at 76.5%.