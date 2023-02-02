Don Sweeney’s Trade For Pavel Zacha Looks Better Day By Day For Bruins

Maybe all Pavel Zacha needed was a change of scenery.

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired the forward from the New Jersey Devils over the summer in exchange for Erik Haula, Zacha wasn’t exactly known for his offensive prowess, eclipsing the 10-goal mark just three times.

Sweeney was confident Zacha, who never quite reached his ceiling with the Devils, would be able to improve his game.

“You play with better players, you know, and opportunity-wise, hopefully, you can take advantage of that,” Sweeney said in August. “I think early on you’re going to get an indication. You may not be playing in the middle of the ice, you may be playing the wing, but we think he has that upside in a positional need for us.

” … He has all the talent to be able to take advantage of situational opportunity. And it’ll be up to him to hopefully finish maybe at a little higher rate. … But we do believe there’s a higher offensive ceiling there as a good two-way player, but with a higher offensive ceiling that hopefully he can tap into.”

New Jersey fans seemed more than happy the Devils dealt Zacha and probably did not agree with Sweeney’s sentiments. But Zacha worked hard in training camp and received heaps of high praise from his teammates and has become an important part of a Bruins team that sits atop the NHL standings at the All-Star break.

Zacha has found success in Boston with 11 goals and 14 assists. He’ll without a doubt break his career-high of 36 points set in the 2021-22 season and has a chance to set a new career-high in goals. He’s already tied his career-high in assists with 24.