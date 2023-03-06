Is Patriots-Derrick Henry Trade Pure Fantasy Or Actually Possible?

If the Patriots add a running back this offseason, many assume it’ll be a third-down “pace” back.

… But what if New England swings big? What if it goes out and trades for arguably the best running back on Planet Earth?

Bally Sports’ Michael Silver on Monday reported that the Tennessee Titans were shopping Derrick Henry last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Henry is entering the final year of his current contract and is due $11 million next season. The Titans would save $6.2 million in salary cap space if they trade Henry before June 1.

Trading Derrick Henry Pre 6/1#Titans Dead Cap

2023: $10.1M ($6.2M saved)



New Team Acquires

1 year, $11M ($0 GTD)https://t.co/9aDny7eayB — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 24, 2023

On the surface, the Patriots don’t need much help at running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson emerged as an every-down force in 2022, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he has the best season of any running back in 2023. New England also still has passing-down back Ty Montgomery under contract for another season and a pair of recent draft picks in Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris who are unproven but showed promise during their rookie campaigns. Of the two, Strong is more likely to see a big role next season.

Perhaps more than anything, the Patriots need a quality back who can lighten Stevenson’s load in 2023. Stevenson saw a whopping 279 touches this season and admitted to being worn down by the end. New England can’t run him into the ground again.