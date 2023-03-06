Why Patriots Shouldn’t Pursue Allen Robinson After Reported Trade Request

After taking a year off, the Allen Robinson-Patriots chatter is back.

The Rams have granted Robinson permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles is reportedly willing to absorb some of the veteran receiver’s salary ($15.25 million in 2023) to help facilitate a deal. The Rams, who signed Robinson to a three-year contract last year, reportedly shopped the 29-year-old ahead of last November’s trade deadline and have resumed those efforts this offseason.

Robinson arrived in Southern California with big expectations but failed to meet them, partly due to the Rams’ injury issues at quarterback. But he also continued to look like a declining receiver who no longer is worthy of a significant investment.

New England was connected to Robinson for years before he landed in Los Angeles. With the Patriots routinely needing help at outside receiver, many identified Robinson as an ideal fit for their offense.

So, with Robinson apparently back on the market, should the Patriots look to make a trade?

There are arguments for and against it. But if you ask us, a Robinson trade would make little sense given the Patriots basically already have him on the roster.