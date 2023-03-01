NFL Defensive Coordinator Gives Scathing Review Of Patriots Offense

Patriots players and fans know that New England’s offense stunk this season. But what did opposing teams think about Mac Jones and company?

Well, the answer probably won’t surprise you.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday shared quotes from a defensive coordinator who gave a harsh review of the Matt Patricia-led Patriots offense. The coordinator pointed out the obvious, that New England’s offense lacked creativity and was too rudimentary for today’s NFL.

“A few Patriots gathered notes from the combine,” Giardi tweeted. “Talked to one DC who competed against the Pats this year. He told me there ‘wasn’t a matchup we feared.’ Asked him what that allowed his defense to do. ‘Everything. There was nothing we had to take off the table. There was a simplicity to the scheme. And while there are plenty of good players there (he really likes Jakobi Meyers) we felt like we could solve any problems they presented quickly.’ “

With Bill O’Brien now installed as offensive coordinator and Patricia potentially heading to Denver, there’s reason to believe the Patriots offense could get back on track in 2023. Unlike last season, Jones should be put into a position to succeed.

But New England also must surround its young quarterback with talented weapons. The top priority: Re-sign Meyers or find someone who can replace his production.