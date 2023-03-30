NFL Rumors: ‘Most Likely Landing Spot’ For Odell Beckham Jr.

Jets fans are anxiously waiting for New York and Green Bay to work out a trade that will bring Aaron Rodgers to the Meadowlands.

The same might go for Odell Beckham Jr.

As Rodgers-to-New York chatter really started to heat up, so did the speculation about Beckham joining the superstar quarterback in East Rutherford. And as of Thursday morning, the Jets appear to be the favorite to land OBJ.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has offers on the table from multiple teams, and I am told the Jets are the most likely landing spot but that Beckham could be waiting to make sure the Aaron Rodgers deal gets completed before finalizing his own decision. Baltimore has made a push for Beckham as well,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote.

Graziano’s colleague, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, added some other notes about Beckham’s free agency.

“A few people I spoke to believe Rodgers is the quarterback with whom Beckham wants to play,” Fowler wrote. “The next step could be Beckham taking a physical for the Jets or another team. A team will need to feel good about his recovery from a second ACL tear. As one league source forecasted, perhaps Beckham earns a deal of around $8 million per year that can reach $10-plus million with incentives. With a very sluggish free agency market after the initial wave, that’s probably considered a win for Beckham.”

Joining the Jets couldn’t make more sense for Beckham. In addition to catching passes from a future Hall of Famer and having a real shot at winning another Super Bowl, Gang Green can present familiar surroundings to the three-time Pro Bowl selection who played the first five seasons of his NFL career in New York.