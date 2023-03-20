NFL Writer Shares What Jets Should Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he intends to play the 2023 campaign for the New York Jets, but that first means Gang Green and the Green Bay Packers need to agree to terms on a trade.

Longtime NFL writer Peter King expressed what he thinks the Jets should give up in a trade for Rodgers, and it feels like this deal would make sense for both teams.

“The fairest deal: Jets trade a second-rounder this year (43rd overall) and a conditional pick in 2025, not 2024, based on whether Rodgers plays football for New York in 2024,” King wrote in his weekly NBC Sports column. “If he plays 100 snaps or more in 2024, the Jets give Green Bay a first-round pick. If Rodgers plays less than that, the Jets give Green Bay a third-rounder.

“So if Rodgers plays two years for New York, the price is a first- and a second-; if he plays one year, the price is a second- and a third-.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted last week how the Packers have time before Rodgers’ salary guarantee comes into play leading up to Week 1. And while it feels like Green Bay can hang that over New York, which certainly would like to have Rodgers arrive sooner than later, there’s also the fact that 2023 draft picks could play a role for the Packers.

One thing everyone probably can agree on? We can’t wait for this thing to be over.