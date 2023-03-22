Bruins’ Brad Marchand Gets Hilariously Fitting Honor From NHL Peers

Brad Marchand has been known to be a pest on the ice, but those around the league wouldn’t mind having the Bruins forward on their team.

The NHL Players Association released its annual results to a player-driven poll and for the second straight season, Marchand was named as the player opponents least enjoy playing against but would love to have as a teammate.

Marchand received 36.5% of the votes from 626 NHL players polled.

Opposing players have a love-hate relationship with Brad Marchand.



The forward can rack up points and get under the skin of his opponents. That?s why, for the 2nd straight season, the players would rather have him on their squad than compete against him. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/nOqk0Dwjju — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

“For the second straight year, the players would much prefer to see Brad Marchand sporting their colors, rather than having to face the Bruins forward who often finds his way into the middle of the action,” the NHLPA results said.

It’s easy to see why players feel that way about Marchand, especially after Tuesday’s game when he completed a slick pass to Jake DeBrusk who finished off the highlight-reel, game-winning goal in the Bruins 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Let's have another look, shall we? pic.twitter.com/veotxR1sAP — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2023

But the results were put together well before Tuesday’s game, in which Marchand was averaging a point-per-game with 61 in as many contests. He’s fast, knows how to find an open player and knows how to score goals to help his team win.