Has Bruins’ Brad Marchand ‘Found His Groove’ During Recent Stretch?

Brad Marchand hasn’t been shy about admitting his game is not where he wants it to be just yet despite having 62 points in as many games for the Bruins.

The forward has a three-game point streak after notching an assist in Boston’s 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

“I think he’s found his groove here and he’s making a lot of plays again, it’s great to see,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “Just the way he’s attacking defensemen’s feet, pulling up, reading off of their joints. If their ankles or knees are turned one way, he’s going the other way.

“And then I love the way that (Jake DeBrusk) drove the weakside post, and what a great pass. Those are really quick hands to make that move in tight like that by JD.”

Montgomery is referring to the game-winning goal when Marchand slipped an “all-world” pass to DeBrusk before he beat Mads Sogaard in what was a seamless transition up the ice.

Marchand underwent double-hip surgery in the offseason and returned about five weeks ahead of schedule, and even though he’s been playing some of his best hockey of late, he’s not ready to say he’s 100%.