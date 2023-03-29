Four Bold Red Sox Predictions For 2023 MLB Season

How does one go about predicting the unpredictable?

Well, that’s the dilemma we face this season with the Red Sox, who advanced to the American League Championship Series in 2021 but finished in last place in 2022. Boston could compete for a playoff spot in 2023, if all goes well, but it’s hard to place definitive expectations on the club given its recent year-to-year volatility and the amount of roster turnover this Major League Baseball offseason.

That said, excuses are lame. So, we’re not making any. Instead, we’re going to swing for the fences and offer up four bold predictions for the 2023 season.

*Points to dead center field*

1. Masataka Yoshida will be named an All-Star in his rookie season

Yoshida has such a unique skill set. He doesn’t possess light-tower power, burn up the basepaths or cover a ton of ground in the field. But the dude can rake, which he showed during the World Baseball Classic.

The transition from Japan to MLB isn’t easy, making his $90 million contract an inherently risky investment for the Red Sox, but his offensive approach — anchored by impeccable plate discipline — will make the 29-year-old a legitimate force in the middle of Boston’s lineup. Expect a high batting average and solid on-base numbers, along with a decent home-run total.

2. Rafael Devers will be a Gold Glove finalist

Devers is a beast in the batter’s box. Everyone knows that. But the All-Star third baseman also made significant strides down at the hot corner last season. And defense seemingly was a point of emphasis for him throughout the winter and spring training.