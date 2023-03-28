Five Red Sox Players Who Have Most To Prove Entering 2023 Season

The Red Sox begin the 2023 season with a six-game homestand before heading on the road for the next seven. The 162-game season is a long, grueling one that can be somewhat of a rollercoaster bringing lots of ups and downs and twists and turn.

After a last-place finish in 2022 and losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox have questions and holes to fill. Did they address them all? Only time will tell.

These five Red Sox players, in no particular order, have something to prove this season.

Masataka Yoshida

The new outfielder for the Red Sox will be entering his first major league season after playing the last seven in Japan. Yoshida received high scouting reports from former MLB players while playing in Japan.

The left-handed hitter had a successful World Baseball Classic driving in a tournament record 13 RBIs and belting two home runs over seven games.

Signing a five-year contract worth a reported $90 million will put the 29-year-old under a microscope to perform in the big leagues.

Alex Verdugo

Manager Alex Cora put the right fielder in the forefront when he named Verdugo as a player that needs to step up in 2023.