Scott Zolak Adds Fuel To Tom Brady Comeback With ‘In Play’ Landing Spot

Scott Zolak added fuel to the fire as it relates to a potential Tom Brady comeback.

Zolak, the 98.5 The Sports Hub co-host and well-sourced New England Patriots broadcaster, expressed Wednesday that he believes there’s still a chance Brady again could come out of retirement. And Zolak even acknowledged one potential suitor, a team that wouldn’t be great for the Patriots.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do,” Zolak said on the “Zolak & Bertrand” show, per NBC Sports Boston. “I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100% in play.”

The 45-year-old Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, which he deemed “for good.” Unfortunately for the legendary quarterback, that hasn’t really halted the speculation.

“You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that,” Zolak said. “This isn’t me saying it. This isn’t someone close to Brady. It started with Rich Eisen. Eisen’s at the Super Bowl. Multiple people dropped the hints. This is Colin Cowherd, he knows some FOX people. I don’t think he’s (Brady’s) gonna call games. How does that deal get done? How do you sign a guy to that?

“$375 million, 10-year contract to call games, he’s not even gonna do it next year,? Zolak continued. “I know his handlers have moved to Miami. It’s built for him. He’s looking at private schools for his kids. And Cowherd talks about the San Francisco offense — he’s not talking about San Francisco, he’s talking about Mike McDaniel in Miami.”

As Zolak shared, NFL analyst Rich Eisen said he heard rumblings the Dolphins were a team to “keep an eye out for.” NFL reporter Michael Silver also wrote over the weekend the San Francisco 49ers could try to pull Brady out of retirement. That’s just some of what we’ve heard over the last few days.