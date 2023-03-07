Here’s Team To ‘Keep An Eye On’ For Potential Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady has been retired for a month, but the NFL world hasn’t stopped speculating on another comeback.

The former New England Patriots quarterback seemingly has moved on with other interests planned, and his other former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are planning on life without the 45-year-old.

But Brady was brought up at the NFL Scouting Combine with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addressing whether his team would have pursued the retired signal-caller. And NFL Media host Rich Eisen revealed he had heard rumblings of another team that might pursue Brady.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua (Tagovailoa) that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself. Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the combine.”

It’s not a bad case Eisen laid out, but the San Francisco 49ers also have a compelling enough case to pull Brady out of retirement, as well. The Dolphins publicly backed Tagovailoa in their news conferences at the NFL combine, but his injury history was the reason those questions did arise.

There still is no confirmation Brady even wants to return to the NFL to play for a third team, but Miami did try to pursue the future Hall of Fame quarterback and now-Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton last offseason. But it had to forfeit its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for breaking the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.

The motivation could be there again for the Dolphins, especially as the Buffalo Bills remain the top team in the AFC East and if the New York Jets acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.