Tom Brady Salutes Dont’a Hightower After LB Announces Retirement

Tom Brady proved to not be the only Patriots legend who retired after the 2022 NFL season.

Less than two months after Brady called it a career, Dont’a Hightower on Tuesday officially joined the iconic New England quarterback in retirement. Hightower, who didn’t play at all this past season, closed the book on a stellar NFL tenure that spanned over nine campaigns, all with the Patriots.

Shortly after Hightower shared the big news through an essay for The Players’ Tribune, Brady celebrated his former teammate with a post to his Instagram story.

“Clutch. A great teammate, captain and champion. Congratulations on an amazing career,” Brady wrote.

That first word probably sums up Hightower better than any other. The 2012 first-round draft pick played some of his best football on the biggest stages, highlighted by game-changing plays in all three of his Super Bowl victories with the Patriots.

Hightower wasn’t the only recipient of a Brady salute Tuesday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was a part of a tribute video for fellow recent retiree Devin McCourty, who was honored in Foxboro less than two weeks after announcing his career decision.

McCourty, Brady and Hightower all are in line to become members of the Patriots Hall of Fame.