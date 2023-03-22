Patriots Fans Will Love Devin McCourty’s Plans For Retirement

FOXBORO, Mass. — After 13 seasons as a New England player, Devin McCourty is excited to take on a simpler role in retirement: Patriots fan.

McCourty, who was honored Tuesday in a ceremony at the Patriots Hall of Fame, said he’s looking forward to emphatically supporting — and critiquing — his former teammates when the 2023 season kicks off in September.

“I’m so excited to watch the game of football and root this team on and be one of those crazy, avid Patriot fans living in New Jersey and wearing my Pats gear,” the former New England safety said. “I never used to wear my Pats gear so people wouldn’t bother me, and now I’m so excited to wear all my gear so people hate me. I’m going to love every minute of that.”

That shift for McCourty began during the latest NFL postseason. Typically, when he’d watch games after the Patriots were eliminated, he’d feel only “anger” over the fact that his team was no longer playing. But this year, he found himself actually enjoying watching playoff football, even though New England was bounced in Week 18.

That feeling stuck with him and helped drive his ultimate decision to announce his retirement two months later.

“I never used to enjoy those things,” the three-time Super Bowl winner said. “I wanted to be that guy in those games. I wanted to be that team. … And when I started watching and looking at the other teams and being like, ‘That’s good. That’s cool to see them do that,’ that’s when I had a feeling like this was probably it.”

Though he won’t be living in New England, McCourty said he plans to make frequent returns — and to match the ferocious passion Patriots fans have for their team.