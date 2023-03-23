Two NFC Teams Reportedly Targeting Highly Touted Local Prospect

Zay Flowers has shot up NFL draft charts since the conclusion of the college football season, with many pundits pegging the Boston College product going in the first round.

But there’s now an even better idea of which teams might pull the trigger on drafting the talented wide receiver.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who cited sources, reported Thursday that Flowers will have back-to-back dinners with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants ahead of BC’s pro day Friday.

It’s no surprise Flowers is drawing a good deal of interest, especially from wideout-needy teams. The 5-foot-10 Fort Lauderdale native, who reportedly has put on at least 13 pounds of muscle in his ramp up to the draft, per Pelissero, caught 77 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season with the Eagles.

The Giants and Saints own the No. 25 and No. 29 picks, respectively, in the first round. They both could use another playmaker in their offense and obviously think Flowers has a chance to fall to the back half of the first round.

While the Giants had a successful season in Brian Daboll’s first year at the helm, they are looking to give more options to Daniel Jones, who signed a lucrative deal this offseason to stay in New York. The Giants already traded for tight end Darren Waller as well in an effort to boost their offense.

The Saints are in a similar position to the Giants. New Orleans used the 11th pick of last year’s draft on Chris Olave and could dip back into the wide receiver pool with Flowers to surround Derek Carr, who got a boatload of money on a free-agent deal, with more talent.