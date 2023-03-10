Why Rob Gronkowski Compares Bruins to 2007 Patriots

Comparing athletes from various decades is a hard debate, but imagine being asked to compare one team to another, and they don’t even play the same sport.

That’s precisely what happened when former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” on Thursday night and was tasked with comparing this season’s Boston Bruins to any of the past New England Patriots teams.

“I will compare them to the team that I was not on,” Gronkowski told “Ultimate Betting Show” hosts Sam Panayotovich and Travis Thomas. “I would say the 2007 team when the Patriots went 17-0 or 16-0, and then were at 18-0. I would compare them to that team because there is no team that’s going to go undefeated in the regular season in the NHL history book.”

@RobGronkowski comparing this #NHLBruins team to the 2007 Patriots ? | @nesnbets



Brought to you by @FanDuel the premiere sportsbook partner of NESN's Red Sox and Bruins game day coverage pic.twitter.com/l0QYBETmk8 — NESN (@NESN) March 9, 2023

Like this season’s Bruins, the Patriots had a season for the history books, becoming the first NFL team to complete a perfect 16-0 regular season.

“With the amount of wins that (the Bruins) have and the little losses that they have it’s kind of basically like going 16-0, just like the Patriots in 2007,” Gronkowski continued.

The Bruins (49-9-5) have 19 games remaining and will not only make the playoffs but should decidedly earn the Presidents’ Trophy, which to many hockey fans is considered a curse because out of the 36 times the trophy has been awarded, only eight of the teams won the Stanley Cup.