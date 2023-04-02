Adam Duvall Explains ‘Eerie’ Feeling Before Walk-Off Home Run

Adam Duvall had a chance to be a hero in his Red Sox debut Thursday, but the veteran outfielder wasn’t able to come through.

Two days later, the Boston newcomer delivered and then some in another high-pressure situation.

Duvall led the Red Sox to their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, going for 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. One of those homers was a walk-off job that saw Duvall lace a liner just over the Green Monster after O’s left fielder Ryan McKenna made a costly mistake.

Roughly 48 hours prior, Duvall found himself in a very similar spot: bottom of the ninth, two outs and the tying run on base. The 34-year-old internally acknowledged the déjà vu before his clutch at-bat Saturday.

“It was a very similar situation to how everything played out (on Thursday), it was kind of eerie,” Duvall told reporters, per MLB.com. “And with the error and then getting a chance to end the game there, it was very strange walking up to the plate like, ‘Man, this just happened literally two days ago.’ So just a little different outcome this time.”

Duvall and the Red Sox will try to win their first series of the campaign Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the series finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.