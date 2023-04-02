Red Sox Notes: Adam Duvall Makes Most Of Second Chance Vs. Orioles

Adam Duvall has been the final batter for the Boston Red Sox in each of their two games this season.

The ending of Saturday’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park was much more to Duvall’s liking, though.

After striking out against Félix Bautista to conclude Boston’s Opening Day loss, Duvall got his revenge versus the Orioles closer by smacking a 99 mph fastball just over the Green Monster for a two-run home run to cap a wild comeback for the Red Sox with a 9-8 walk-off victory.

“The main thing was stick to my plan,” Duvall told NESN’s Jahmai Wesbter, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I felt like last time I got a little bit out of it. I went for one he wanted me to swing at. And so, I got a good pitch, put a good swing on it and luckily it was a home run.”

Duvall really shouldn’t have received the chance to deliver in the clutch. The game appeared over when Masataka Yoshida lifted a harmless fly ball to left field with two outs. But Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna dropped the ball on the routine play.

Duval was certainly appreciative of the gift McKenna and the Orioles handed over.

“I wanted an opportunity there, and I got it,” Duvall said.