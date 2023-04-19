Antonio Brown Claims Tom Brady Chewed Out His Agent

Antonio Brown clearly is no longer a fan, or even a friend, of Tom Brady. And maybe there’s a starting point now to when their friendship began deteriorating.

Brown once again called out the greatest quarterback of all-time when the former NFL wide receiver, who joined Brady for two seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief one game together with the New England Patriots, recently appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

Brown alleged that when he was in search of a new contract in the offseason after winning a Super Bowl alongside Brady in February of 2021, Brady called up Brown’s agent and cussed him out for not taking a team-friendly deal. Brown didn’t take too kindly to that.

“Now when we get the ring in 2021, the next year I’m the last guy that signed,” Brown said, as transcribed by the New York Post’s Jaclyn Hendricks. “My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps. Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract.”

Whether Brown and his agent ended up acquiescing to Brady’s demands is unknown, but a couple of months later, Brown signed a one-year deal worth a reported $6.25 million to stay with the Buccaneers.

“I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team,” Brown said. “So when you’re an older player, you getting deals like that, you feel like, and I’m telling, my agent’s telling me already before the season that this guy, who he hooked me up with, is calling him, cussing him out about the contract.”

The odd pairing of Brown and Brady certainly has taken a turn for the worse, and it would sure be great to hear Brady’s version of the events Brown put out there about the contract.