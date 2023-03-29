Jim Montgomery Praises Jakub Lauko’s Increased Confidence With Bruins

Jakub Lauko has made the most of his opportunities with Boston, and it hasn’t gone unnnoticed.

The 23-year-old forward is dealing with an upper-body injury, but Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed optimism on his status for Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in his news conference Wednesday.

Lauko knows his role on the team, but he’s attempted to make Montgomery’s job a bit harder when it comes to whether or not he sticks with Boston for the Stanley Cup playoffs or goes back to Providence for its playoff run in the AHL.

“We’ve seen it in his play quite a bit,” Montgomery told reporters on Lauko feeling like he’s part of the team. “There’s been, at a time, some drop off, but here, he’s been consistent. I think we’re seeing a difference mentally, just how he carries himself and how confident he is being an NHL player, being around his teammates, being around his coaches. We’ve seen a difference.”

When asked if the forward will stay in Boston or move to Providence, Montgomery added: “I think there’s pros and cons to both. As of right now, we see him staying as a Bruin.”

Providence is the top team in the AHL, and Montgomery acknowledged it would need as much depth as it can get for its playoff run.

Lauko’s role in Boston likely will be dependent on Taylor Hall’s and Nick Foligno’s statuses for the Stanley Cup playoffs. A.J. Greer also has played well on the fourth line, so there is a lot to ponder for the Bruins head coach when it comes to how lines will shake out as the Black and Gold inch closer to their road to the Stanley Cup.