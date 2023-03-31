Jakub Lauko Making Strong Case To Be Mainstay In Bruins Lineup

Jakub Lauko is doing everything he can to make it hard on Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to healthy scratch him.

The forward has been playing well when he’s in Boston’s lineup, and that trend continued Thursday when he dropped the gloves with Billy Sweezey during the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

With the Bruins trailing 1-0 in the second and Lauko not seeing a lot of ice time in the first due to special teams, Lauko saw an opportunity to try to spark his team by dropping the gloves with Billy Sweezey. It was a good fight and it got TD Garden on its feet and Nick Foligno fired up before Tyler Bertuzzi tied things at 1-1 with a power-play goal.

“I hadn’t played much in the first period because we had a lot of (penalty kills) and (power plays),” Lauko told reporters after the game. “The start of the second period I just felt like we were kind of flat. It was a great opportunity, great moment, get the guys going, get the crowd going. I think they scored there right after, so I think it paid off. I’m happy that we won.”

Lauko has been seeing extended playing time with Taylor Hall and Foligno sidelined with lower-body injuries and may be the odd man out once the Stanley Cup playoffs roll around. The 23-year-old is aware of the situation, but after his latest string of strong performances, it certainly will be no easy decision for Montgomery.

“I know how the lineup is looking here,” Lauko told reporters. “When Hallsy and Fliggy (are) going to be back, it’s going to be hard to crack the lineup. These games I’m trying to show everyone that if something happens or if coach is going to make a different decision, I’m ready and they can rely on me. I can be the player for playoffs. I can be a Boston Bruin for the playoffs.”