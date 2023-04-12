Red Sox Notes: Rays Offense Ruins Garrett Whitlock’s First Start

The red-hot Tampa Bay offense disrupted Garrett Whitlock’s first start of the season for Boston when they hit three long balls off the right-handed pitcher en route to the Rays defeating the Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Whitlock pitched five innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and striking out five batters. The right-hander was tagged for three home runs before giving way to the bullpen.

“Obviously, not the way I wanted to go, but you know, good to at least be part of the team again,” Whitlock told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Need to get better going forward for sure.”

Whitlock said he missed the location on the pitches Tampa launched out of the park, but also credited the Rays for swinging the bat well.

“I mean, that’s the thing is they’re capitalizing on mistakes, and you know, that’s our bad for making them, but you just try and build on it going forward,” Whitlock said. “… They’re a very good lineup. The thing is, like in the big leagues, every lineup is a deep lineup, you know, but they’re swinging the bat really well right now. And so you know, you gotta tip your hat to them.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also complimented the still-undefeated Rays for their electric start to the season.

“They are playing great baseball right now. It’s 11 in a row playing good baseball,” Cora said, as seen on NESN. “They did a few things offensively that they have cleaned up compared to last year. Their approach is a lot different. They’re putting good swings on good pitches, you know, and hitting the ball out of the ballpark.”