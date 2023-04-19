Christian Vázquez Congratulates Red Sox Prospect Before MLB Debut

Christian Vázquez made his Major League Baseball Debut nine years ago with the Boston Red Sox.

He recorded his first big league hit against the Astros, greeted by former Houston first baseman Jon Singleton, who congratulated Vázquez as he reached first base.

Now fast forward to 2023 and Vázquez, who spent eight-plus seasons as Boston’s catcher, paid that same welcoming treatment forward.

Before the Red Sox continued their three-game series against the Twins on Wednesday night, current Minnesota catcher, Vázquez, wasted no time congratulating Boston infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester for his MLB Debut.

Vázquez was one of the first to congratulate the 24-year-old at Fenway Park, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

Ironically, the day after Vázquez made his first return to Fenway Park, Valdez, who was acquired for Vázquez alongside outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu last season from the Astros before the MLB trade deadline, arrived.

Nevertheless, Vázquez is taking a class-act approach, despite having made his disappointment in not returning to Boston this past offseason known. After signing a three-year deal with the Twins, Vázquez claimed that he contacted the Red Sox in hopes of reaching an agreement to rejoin the club, which came to no avail.