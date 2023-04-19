Tiger Woods Announces He Underwent Successful Ankle Surgery

Tiger Woods released a statement Wednesday announcing he underwent successful ankle surgery.

“Earlier (Wednesday), Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talas fracture,” the statement released on Twitter read. “It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Woods survived a serious car crash in 2021 and sustained multiple leg injuries. His made his return to golf at the 2022 Masters and has participated in a small handful of major tournaments since then.

The 15-time major champion competed at this year’s Masters and made the cut for a record 23rd consecutive time. However, he was forced to withdraw after reaggravating his injury.

The procedure he underwent Wednesday likely addresses that injury. It most cases, it will take six to 12 weeks before a person can put weight on their ankle after the procedure, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The person would then need to wear a boot or a cast to protect their ankle.

Woods’ rehab likely will take him out of the PGA Tour for multiple months, but if it can help his pain and get him into shape to compete in more major tournaments, then it will be worth it for the 47-year-old.