Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Notches Exclusive MLB Record To Start 2023

Former Red Sox pitcher Jeffrey Springs is off to a tremendous start in 2023.

The southpaw Tampa Bay Rays starter made his season debut Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, recording a nearly flawless outing and placing his name in the Major League Baseball record books.

Springs, who had a one-year stint with the Red Sox in 2020, pitched six no-hit innings, walking just one batter while notching a career-high 12 strikeouts, throwing 81 pitches with 58 strikes, in a 5-1 Rays victory.

The 30-year-old veteran became just the third pitcher in MLB history to allow no hits while striking out 12-plus hitters in a season debut, joining José Berríos (Toronto Blue Jays) and Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), according to OptaSTATS. Springs also marked the third consecutive season in which a pitcher has managed to do so.

You're gonna want to keep an eye on this guy. pic.twitter.com/Yz4zABSUKR — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2023

Spring is fresh off a career year with the Rays in 2022. Last season, Springs went 9-5 with a career-low 2.46 ERA, striking out 144 batters while pitching 135 1/3 innings.

“I felt pretty good,” Springs said postgame, per Bally Sports video. “I feel like I was able to mix and move pretty well. Felt the fastball was pretty good early. And then just trying to use the secondary pitches off of that. … Overall, I feel like I was able to spin it well and keep ’em off-balance.”