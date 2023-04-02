Bruins’ Brad Marchand Sends Hilarious Shot Toward Blues Goalie

Bruins forward Brad Marchand doesn’t have too many fans across the league, but the Boston star is appreciative of another NHL pest for taking the heat off.

Marchand and the B’s took the ice in St. Louis for the second half of a back-to-back against the Blues on Sunday. The two teams almost certainly won’t see each other again this season, but had some added juice due to the distaste that each fan base has for one player on the other side.

Blues fans, just like every other fanbase outside of Boston, have a strong distaste for Marchand. Bruins fans, just like every other fanbase outside of St. Louis, do not like Jordan Binnington.

In fact, that was brought up in Marchand’s pregame interview with TNT’s in-studio crew, who asked the 34-year-old’s thoughts on the Blue goaltender.

“He makes me look like a good guy, so I love it,” Marchand responded, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Marchand’s ability to be a pest is long documented, with NHL stars even pointing toward him as the league’s best, but Binnington is coming on strong as a contender for Marchy’s title.

Just during the 2022-23 season alone, Binnington has rubbed people the wrong way for ducking fights, swinging his stick at people, spraying/throwing water bottles at his opponents and throwing temper tantrums on and off the ice. The crème de la crème came against the Minnesota Wild, however, as he attacked a skater after allowing a go-ahead goal before refusing a goalie fight with Marc-Andre Fleury.