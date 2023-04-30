Jim Montgomery Showcases Gamesmanship Before Bruins-Panthers Game 7

While Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Sunday morning confirmed he?ll deploy the same lineup from Florida’s win two nights prior, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery showcased a bit more gamesmanship some seven hours before Game 7 puck drop at TD Garden.

Not only did Montgomery have no interest in revealing the answer to the biggest question in Boston sports over the last two days (hint: starting goaltender), but according to those at morning skate, he didn’t have the Bruins go through line rushes or power-play work.

“No, I’m not gonna tell you who my goalie is,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team.

When asked what would go into the decision, he added: “Well, again, my trust in Goalie Bob and his feel for the goalies, and it’s the same thing, it’s not only goalie, if we make a change at any position it’s really hard. Because we have a group that has given everything to the team all year. And everybody wants to play in Game 7.”

Montgomery also abstained from disclosing any additional lineup changes as to make sure he wasn’t providing the Panthers with any advantage.

“There might me,” he said when asked about those potential changes from Boston’s Game 6 lineup.

Bruins reporters have speculated Jeremy Swayman will replace Linus Ullmark given how Ullmark was on the ice longer Sunday morning, and hinted Matt Grzelcyk and Trent Frederic might be inserted into the lineup. You can check out the full projected lineups and pairings here.