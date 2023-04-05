Patriots Reportedly Hosting Top Tackle Prospect For Pre-Draft Visit

The New England Patriots are getting some face time with one of this year’s top offensive tackle prospects.

Georgia’s Broderick Jones has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Pre-draft visits for Georgia OT Broderick Jones include the #Titans, #Patriots, #Jets and likely #Cardinals and #Bears, per source. Jones is projected as a first-round pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2023

Jones is considered a first-round lock in the 2023 NFL Draft and should be one of the first players off the board at his position. He’s a potential option for the Patriots at pick No. 14 overall, assuming he isn’t already taken by then.

Here’s what we wrote about the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder in our rundown of potential Patriots tackle targets:

Jones was nearly flawless in pass protection for the national champion Bulldogs (no sacks, two QB hits allowed) and brings the kind of tenacity as a run blocker that New England often values in its linemen. His 4.97-second 40-yard dash was the fastest of any O-lineman at this year?s NFL Scouting Combine. Like (fellow projected first-rounder Paris) Johnson, his biggest drawback is his relative inexperience as a 1 1/2-year starter at left tackle, which could lead to some early growing pains in the pros.

The Patriots typically value experience when targeting offensive linemen early in the draft, and Jones didn’t become a full-time starter until his final season, redshirting after two games in 2020 and logging just four starts in 2021. New England has not drafted a redshirt sophomore in Round 1 during Bill Belichick’s tenure.