Patriots Mailbag: Which Remaining Free Agents Could Pats Sign?

As for a potential rookie addition, the Patriots have spent time with each of the top four wideout prospects in this year’s draft class. They hosted USC’s Jordan Addison and Boston College’s Zay Flowers for top-30 visits — with Flowers reportedly driving straight from a red-eye flight from Las Vegas on Thursday morning to spend a full day with Bill O’Brien — and were at the pro days of Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU’s Quentin Johnston. Bill Belichick personally met with Johnston at his workout, and Patriots representatives reportedly had an “extensive private meeting” with Smith-Njigba at his.

If I choose between those four, I’d probably go with Smith-Njigba, but they all could help New England in different ways. I’m warming up to the idea of taking Flowers, especially since the Patriots might be able to trade down before selecting him.

I’m still skeptical that the Patriots would use a first-round pick on a receiver, though, since they’ve only done so once in the Belichick era (N’Keal Harry, No. 32, 2019). I haven’t had them taking a pass-catcher on Day 1 in any of my first four mock drafts. It’s certainly possible, though, and there are some very good ones that will be in their range.

There also are some enticing options that should come off the board on Day 2. I have my eye on North Carolina’s Josh Downs, Cicinnati’s Tyler Scott, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo.

@JMTorla

Hey curious why folks say Pats need edge help with Uche and Judon?

I don’t think edge rusher is a major need for the Patriots. Josh Uche’s long-awaited emergence gave them much stronger depth there last season than they had in 2021.

But Uche is entering the final year of his rookie contract, Matthew Judon turns 31 this summer and the rest of their edge group isn’t especially impressive outside of defensive end Deatrich Wise. You’re talking about guys like Anfernee Jennings, who’s been pretty forgettable throughout his career; Ronnie Perkins, who has yet to plan an NFL snap; and DaMarcus Mitchell, who was a special-teams only player in 2022.

So, the Patriots could benefit from adding another edge rusher in the draft, and it wouldn’t shock me if they used an early-round pick on one. I’ve thought for months that they could surprise and take one in the first round, depending on how the board falls for them. It was interesting that they reportedly had Georgia’s Nolan Smith, an undersized but extremely athletic projected first-rounder, in for a visit this week.

@pats300levelpod

Do you envision the Pats bringing back the FB position this year? They opted to get rid of it for the zone outside running game, but w/ them bringing in OBrien do you see them going back to that style (although they never had 1 when he was OC). Or will they run out of 12 personel

TBD. The Patriots could have benefited from at least having a fullback option last season, but as you noted, they didn’t use one during Bill O’Brien’s first tenure as offensive coordinator. O’Brien’s first few Texans teams did utilize a fullback (Jay Prosch), but he phased the position out after Deshaun Watson’s rookie season, with Houston ranking near the bottom of the NFL in 21 personnel usage from 2018-20.