NFL Rumors: When Jets, Packers Could Get Aaron Rodgers Trade Done

The Packers and Jets have been delaying what seems like an inevitability, but NFL fans might finally see the official end of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay.

The 39-year-old announced his intention to play in New York on March 15 and affirmed to let the organizations work things out while he awaits his new team.

The “key” issue reportedly is what New York will send for the four-time MVP quarterback. The sticking point reportedly is not the Jets’ No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s possible the sides are trying to work out the details for a potential compensatory pick that might be part of the deal.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was on “Get Up” on Friday and also reported New York will retain its first-round pick. He added the two sides have worked out most of the deal, calling it “remains pretty much done.”

Fowler revealed Rodgers’ agent was at the owners meetings in Arizona in March to help work out the trade. The deadline for a deal could be this year’s NFL draft.

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum reiterated New York must get this deal done as soon as possible, especially since April 17 is the first day of the Jets’ offseason program.

Both sides seemingly are operating with their new quarterbacks under center for the 2023 season, but New York fans, like Mike Greenberg, continue to grow anxious every day the trade officially has not finalized, as of Friday afternoon.