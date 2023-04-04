NFL Rumors: This Team Made Contract Offer To Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently has an offer on the table, but it might not be from the team he ultimately lands with.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday provided a free agency update on Beckham, who’s been on the open market since the start of the NFL’s 2022 year.

“The Baltimore Ravens have met with Odell Beckham Jr., they’ve presented him with their own offer,” Schefter said on “NFL Live.” “We’ll see what Odell Beckham Jr. finds more interesting. But it certainly sounds like it’s the Jets, it’s the Ravens, maybe the Rams would still have an interest. Those, at this point in time, would be the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. and what has been one of the longest free-agent recruitments we’ve ever seen.”

Perhaps Beckham is waiting for the next steps from a pair of superstar quarterbacks before he signs on the dotted line. Baltimore would be a fine destination for OBJ if he was catching passes from Lamar Jackson, but the 2019 NFL MVP quarterbacking the Ravens in 2023 and beyond is far from a guarantee.

The Jets, meanwhile, reportedly are the “most likely” landing spot for Beckham, who played the first five seasons of his NFL career in New York. But the Jets and the Green Bay Packers have yet to work out a trade for Aaron Rodgers, which might explain why Beckham hasn’t relocated to the Meadowlands.

So until those situations are ironed out, Beckham very well could choose to remain patient.