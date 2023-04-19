Red Sox Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade Announces MLB Promotion

Enmanuel Valdez announced Wednesday morning on Instagram he’s being called up to the majors by the Boston Red Sox.

Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald and Christopher Smith of MassLive.com since confirmed the move, with Starr adding, via a source, that Yu Chang will be added to the paternity list to open a roster spot for Valdez. According to Smith, it could be a brief stint with Boston for Valdez, but it nevertheless represents the 24-year-old’s first taste of the big leagues.

The timing of Valdez’s MLB call-up is fitting, too. The Red Sox acquired Valdez last season in the trade that sent Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, and now he’s positioned to potentially debut against the veteran catcher and the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox defeated the Twins, with whom Vázquez signed this past offseason, in (awkward) walk-off fashion in Tuesday night’s series opener, and the teams will square off again Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park before Boston heads to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series with the Brewers.

Valdez, the organization’s No. 15 prospect on SoxProspects.com, batted .180 (7-for-39) with a home run and six RBIs in 11 games at Triple-A Worcester prior to Wednesday’s news. He played exclusively at second base in that stretch but also has ample minor-league experience at third base and last season appeared in the outfield. While defense isn’t exactly his calling card, Valdez offers some versatility and offensive upside, with Red Sox manager Alex Cora during spring training lauding Valdez’s ability to control the strike zone and do damage at the plate.

Valdez, a left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, slashed .296/.376/.542 with 28 homers and 107 RBIs in 126 games (572 plate appearances) last season split between Double-A and Triple-A. The Red Sox opted not to host a full-blow fire sale at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but their willingness to deal Vázquez speaks, in part, to their optimistic outlook on Valdez and fellow prospect Wilyer Abreu.

Valdez already is on the Red Sox’ 40-man roster, eliminating one hurdle as it relates to his impending call-up.