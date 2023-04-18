How Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Feels About Fenway Park Return

Twins catcher Christian Vázquez stepped into the visitor’s clubhouse at Fenway Park for the first time Tuesday prior to Minnesota’s three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Vázquez, who spent eight-plus seasons in Boston before he was traded to the Houston Astros before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, previously played his former team in Houston. He actually traveled to Houston as a member of Boston’s club before he was traded to the opposing clubhouse shortly before the series opener between the Astros and Red Sox in early August.

Vázquez’s feelings at that time probably are pretty similar to what he’s feeling now.

“It’s weird,” Vázquez told reporters Tuesday about being a visitor at Fenway Park, per NESN’s Tom Caron.

Vázquez signed with the Twins this offseason after reportedly exploring a return to the Red Sox. He’s played in 12 games and bat .333 with a .831 OPS this season.

The longtime fan favorite of the Red Sox expressed over the offseason how returning to Fenway would present a “special moment.”

The Red Sox will face Vázquez and the Twins in a three-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch between Boston and Minnesota is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.