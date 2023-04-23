Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Brayan Bello Starts In Series Finale

The Red Sox and the Brewers will compete for a series win Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.

Brayan Bello will be on the bump for Boston to make his second start of the season. The 23-year-old had a rough 2023 debut last Monday, allowing five earned runs on eight hits across 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels amid lousy weather in Boston. Bello will be opposed by 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who allowed a combined two runs over his last two starts (13 1/3 total innings).

As for the Red Sox lineup, Alex Cora made a series of tweaks on the heels of Saturday’s loss in Milwaukee. Triston Casas is back at first base and Masataka Yoshida returns to left field, which leaves Justin Turner in his typical designated hitter slot. Jarren Duran will patrol center field, while Kiké Hernández is set to make his fourth start of the season at second base. Yu Chang will play to Hernández’s right at shortstop.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox-Brewers series finale:

RED SOX (11-11)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Jarren Duran, CF

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

BREWERS (15-6)

Christian Yelich, LF

Jesse Winker, DH

Willy Adames, SS

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Brian Anderson, 3B

Victor Caratini, C

Brice Turang, 2B

Joey Wiemer, CF

Blake Perkins, RF