Red Sox Wrap: Offense Propels Boston To Series Win Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox opened their 2023 campaign with a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, doing so after a 9-5 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

After taking the final two games of the three-game set, Boston improves to 2-1 while Baltimore falls to 1-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox capped their first series of the season Sunday against the Orioles, and in doing might have answered some questions about their offensive potential. Through three games, Boston’s 4-5 combination of Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall have impressed, Rafael Devers continues to do Rafael Devers things while quality at-bats have come from everyone in the lineup.

After scoring nine runs in each of their first two games, the Red Sox scored another nine runs on 14 hits in the series finale. It marked the first time in the franchise’s history that Boston has scored nine or more runs in their first three games.

This is the first time the Red Sox have scored 9+ runs in each of their first 3 games of a season. — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) April 2, 2023

Making the offensive performance all the more impressive, though, was how Boston’s hitters bounced back in key situations like that of the fifth and seventh innings.