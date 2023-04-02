Red Sox’s Adam Duvall Joined Exclusive Group With Monster Game Vs. Orioles

After squandering a chance to be a hero Thursday, Adam Duvall carried the Red Sox to a win Saturday at Fenway Park.

Duvall collected four hits in his second game with Boston, all for extra bases. The Red Sox’s new center fielder notched a double, triple and two home runs against the Orioles, with the second long ball serving as the walk-off knock. Duvall finished the day with five RBIs, which helped Boston overcome a lackluster start from Chris Sale to earn its first win in 2023.

By loading up the scorecard Saturday, Duvall joined a Major League Baseball group that consists of only three other players. As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out after the Red Sox’s dramatic win, Duvall became the fourth big-league player since 1900 to log four extra-base hits, including a walk-off home run, in a single game. Duvall joins George Brett, Joey Votto and Ryan Schimpf as the only players to accomplish the feat dating back to last century.

Duvall will try to build off his big game and help the Red Sox secure a three-game series win over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow at 1:35 p.m.