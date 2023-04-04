Patriots Rumors: Why Mac Jones Felt Like Bill Belichick ‘Guinea Pig’

It seems not one but both parties involved in the reported tension between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones were irked by how things played out during the 2022 campaign.

Reports have indicated the Patriots head coach grew angry when he found out Jones sought outside counsel as New England’s offense struggled under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Jones, according to a report from NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms on Monday, called members of the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff in hopes of getting answers to New England’s offense.

Belichick clearly let Jones know of those frustrations as he repeatedly passed off opportunities to defend Jones as the Patriots franchise quarterback. Belichick doubled and tripled down on those sentiments last month when he hinted Jones and backup Bailey Zappe would be in a competition for the starting job in 2023.

Well, another report surfaced Tuesday and indicated how Jones didn’t appreciate Belichick’s previous handling of the situation either. Jones, of course, entered his sophomore campaign after an impressive rookie showing and was hindered by Belichick’s decision to have two non-offensive-minded assists calling the offense’s shots.

“It also pissed Mac off to be the guinea pig for Belichick’s unrestrained hubris,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote Tuesday.

The reported tensions prompted Belichick to list Jones in trade talks this offseason, according to Florio. The Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders are among the teams viewed as potential landing spots for Jones, though Florio expressed how a full list of destinations isn’t known.