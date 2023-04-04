VA Hero Of The Week: Adam Duvall Starting Off Red Hot For Red Sox

Despite starting off 2-2, the Red Sox have had one of the hottest offenses in baseball that is being led by newcomer Adam Duvall. Through just four games, Duvall has ten hits, seven runs, nine RBI’s, six extra base hits including two homeruns, a batting average of .588, and a partridge in a pear tree. He currently leads the MLB in both RBI’s and batting average, an was named the American League Player of the Week for the week ending on April 3rd, 2023. For that reason, we have named him our VA hero of the Week!

For more on Duvall’s impressive start to the season, check out the full video above!