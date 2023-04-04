New Report Casts Doubt On Mac Jones-Patriots Trade Rumors

If the New England Patriots do decide to trade Mac Jones this offseason, it would surprise many around the NFL.

ProFootbalTalk’s Mike Florio made headlines Tuesday when he reported Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has “shopped Jones to multiple teams this offseason.”

“The full list of potential destinations isn’t known,” Florio wrote. “The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Commanders.”

A subsequent report from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, however, indicated the Patriots have not actually discussed a potential Jones trade with either Las Vegas or Tampa Bay. Daniels added that he and “several sources” he spoke with would be surprised if the third-year quarterback is dealt.

“The notion that Belichick would trade Jones after a down season doesn’t make sense unless a team is willing to send the Patriots a better-than-expected return,” Daniels wrote Tuesday. “Although there is some friction there between the head coach and quarterback, a potential trade would not only be surprising to me — but several sources around the NFL I spoke with this afternoon.

“One NFL source said they hadn’t heard anything about the Patriots shopping Jones to any team this offseason, adding, ‘That’s news to me.’ A second NFL source said the Patriots haven’t contacted the Buccaneers about Jones, saying his name ‘has never come up’ this offseason. A third NFL source said the Patriots have not contacted the Raiders about a trade involving Jones, either.”

It’s unclear whether Belichick directly contacted Houston or Washington, as Florio’s report does not specify with whom the reported trade talks occurred.