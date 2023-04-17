Why Panthers Will Start Journeyman Goalie For Game 1 Vs. Bruins

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins weren’t the only ones who had to make a goalie decision ahead of Monday night’s playoff opener.

Their opponent, the Florida Panthers, also had to decide who will man the station between the pipes when they take on the Bruins at TD Garden. And unlike Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who didn’t reveal a starter the morning of the contest, Panthers bench boss Paul Maurice named backup goalie Alex Lyon as Florida’s Game 1 netminder.

Lyon got the nod over Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight, who both started more games than Lyon in the regular season.

“He’s really good. He’s played really well for us. That’s it,” Maurice told reporters at morning skate, per Panthers.com’s Jameson Olive. “Not overthinking a whole lot. ? I’ve got two good goalies. I’m comfortable with either of them, but Lyon deserves the start.”

The 30-year-old Lyon is on his third team in as many seasons and has never seen time on the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He made 15 appearances this season with the Panthers after totaling just 24 over the last five years across time spent with the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. Lyon posted a 9-4-2 record to go along with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Panthers went with Lyon in net for one their two wins over the Bruins this season. Back in late January, Lyon registered 40 saves in a 4-3 overtime win for Florida on its home ice.

Lyon will have the tough task now in replicating that performance on an elevated stage as the Panthers try to repeat the result against the Bruins. Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.