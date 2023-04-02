WrestleMania 39 Live Stream: Watch Night 2 Of WWE PLE Online

The outcome of the men’s Royal Rumble match in January has led up to Sunday’s main event of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed Universal title against Cody Rhodes as “The American Nightmare” seeks to “complete the story” and win his first ever world title in his WWE career.

The crowd at SoFi Stadium also is in store for other marquee matches in Inglewood, Calif.

Edge and Finn Balor will face off in a Hell in a Cell match to culminate their feud involving The Judgment Day faction.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental title belt against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that has a chance to steal the show.

Bianca Belair will look to continue her run as RAW Women’s Champion when she defends her belt against Asuka.

Here’s how to watch the second night of WrestleMania 39 online: