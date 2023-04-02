Orioles Closer Reacts To Ryan McKenna’s Game-Changing Error In Loss To Red Sox

Félix Bautista looked prime for a second save in three days against the Red Sox when he induced a Masataka Yoshida pop fly with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday.

But due in large to a brutal miscue from an Orioles teammate, Baltimore’s closer ultimately was saddled with a blown save and a loss in the middle game between American League East rivals.

Ryan McKenna wasn’t able to corral the lazy fly off Yoshida’s bat, as it hit the base of his glove and allowed Boston to send the winning run to the plate at Fenway Park. And unlike Thursday, Adam Duvall got the job done by clobbering a two-run, walk-off home run to lift the Red Sox to their first win of the season.

The costly drop from McKenna was something Bautista didn’t see coming.

“I think he’s a really good outfielder, and we all know he has a really good glove,” Bautista told reporters through Orioles team interpreter Brandon Quinones, per MLB.com. “So I think we’re all a little bit surprised that it happened.”

Bautista wasn’t the only closer surprised by McKenna’s gaffe. Red Sox newcomer Kenley Jansen was on his way to the clubhouse before a roar from the Fenway Faithful let him know Boston had new life. Jansen earned his first win in a Red Sox uniform after logging a scoreless ninth.

