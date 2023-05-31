Alex Cora Confirms Trevor Story’s Red Sox Role Upon Return From Injury

When Trevor Story rejoins the Red Sox, he will play the position where he made a name for himself in Major League Baseball.

Story, who has yet to play in 2023 after undergoing elbow surgery in January, experienced a position change in his debut Boston season. The two-time All-Star moved over to second base while former face of the franchise Xander Bogaerts manned shortstop. This season, that position mostly has been handled by Kiké Hernández, who moved in from the outfield after playing an above-average center field in 2022.

But when Story is ready to go, he will be the Red Sox’s everyday shortstop. Alex Cora confirmed as much Wednesday on WEEI’s “Gresh & Fauria,” though the Boston manager didn’t offer a potential return date for the 30-year-old.

Cora’s last update on Story was May 12 when the Red Sox skipper noted the eighth-year pro was “going through his process” of hitting and throwing in Fort Myers, Fla. At the start of the season, Story himself acknowledged he felt good about how things were trending a few months after his procedure.

The Red Sox will try to curb their current skid Wednesday when they host the Cincinnati Reds. NESN’s full coverage of the middle game begins at 6 p.m. ET.