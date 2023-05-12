Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Infielder Trevor Story

While the Red Sox aren’t expecting Trevor Story to take the field this year, the infielder is continuing to take positive strides in his recovery from elbow surgery in January.

According to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith, Story has resumed his rehab at Boston’s spring training facility JetBlue Park complex in Fort Myers.

?He got there (to Fort Myers) a few days ago,? Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Smith. ?Hitting and throwing. Just going through his process.?

Story had begun throwing in April and spent the last month rehabbing with his Red Sox teammates in Boston before returning to Texas for the birth of his second child before reporting to Fort Myers.

The update on Story came on Friday when James Paxton made his Red Sox debut after Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks kept him off the mound since April 6, 2021.

It was also reported that Red Sox pitchers Kutter Crawford and Joely Rodríguez are both on track to make their returns over the next week.

The Red Sox will ultimately have to make some decisions regarding the rotation and bullpen with Paxton’s return and Crawford and Rodríguez not far behind. It’s never a bad thing to have a plethora of pitchers at your disposal.