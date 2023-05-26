Celtics Notes: Boston Prepared For Game 6 ‘Dogfight’ Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The Celtics have risen from the dead.

The Miami Heat appeared to have an NBA Finals berth locked up following the first three games of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Celtics, building a 3-0 lead with relative ease. Boston has turned that deficit into a much more manageable 3-2 hole, as they won Game 5 at TD Garden and sent things back to Miami for Game 6.

Boston took a trio of right hooks in Games 1, 2 and 3, with Miami proving to be hungrier, more disciplined and more relaxed in stressful moments. Though the Celtics claim to view that stretch as a “bad week,” it has clearly sparked something extra in a squad looking to make back-to-back NBA Finals appearances.

“I think the first couple of games, they were winning those plays. They were beating us to loose balls, diving on the floor,” Jaylen Brown said following Game 5. “I think in the last two games we’ve been able to win in those stats and at least match that intensity. They’ve come back down to earth a bit, so we just have to be the harder playing team. They’re well coached — (Erik Spoelstra) is a great coach, they’ve got great players who have a great mentality. It’s going to be a dogfight, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

It’s clear that the Celtics need to build on their momentum, as the Heat have done everything to make it clear that they aren’t the type of team to roll over, and while previous showing from Boston could cause for some nerves, the C’s locker room appears to be on the same page.

“Experience is the best teacher,” Brown said. “We’re a resilient group, we’ve been through a lot. Obviously, this is the first time we’re in this situation, but there’s a first for everything. We don’t look at it like we’re out, we just take it one game at a time. If we just breathe, come out play basketball, take our time and do what we’re supposed to do, then we’ll be fine.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play this game each and every night. It’s a blessing to be in the playoffs. There’s highs, lows, tense moments, moments where you’re pissed off, moments where you’re excited. It’s just amazing. These next two games should be fun.”