College Basketball Rumors: Bronny James Chose USC Over These Schools

Bronny James will stay put in Southern California as he moves forward with his basketball career.

James, the eldest son of future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. From there, he will kickstart his collegiate hoops career with the USC Trojans, a move he announced Saturday prior to his father’s latest NBA playoff victory.

The 18-year-old James chose USC over Ohio State and Oregon, per the New York Post. To put the schools’ 2023-24 prospects in reference, the Trojans currently have 35-1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the men’s national championship next season, while the Buckeyes and the Ducks both are tabbed with 55-1 odds.

Taking his talents to Ohio State would have marked a homecoming of sorts for the James family. LeBron, of course, was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003. The 19-time NBA All-Star went on to play 11 seasons in Cleveland across two separate stints and helped the organization win its first championship in 2016.

Bronny James ranks No. 19 in ESPN’s top 100 of 2023 high school prospects. As it stands, he’s projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.