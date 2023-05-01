David Pastrnak’s Philosophical Musing Underscores Pain Of Bruins’ Game 7 Loss

The Bruins are about to endure one of the most painful offseasons in recent memory, one that will prove a harsh reminder of just how much it takes to win in professional sports.

Boston fell flat on its face in its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, suffering a Game 7 loss Sunday night to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. In a perfect world, the Bruins would reload and come back next season full of motivation, looking to right the wrongs of this playoff failure. Unfortunately for them, it’s not that simple. Therein lies the pain of such an abrupt exit.

No one knows better than the Bruins — who just authored the most successful regular season in NHL history — how hard it is and how much work must be done just to get back to the position where they might have a chance for a deep run. Then there’s the black cloud lingering over the Black and Gold. There’s a very real chance the roster looks drastically different in September. Longtime mainstays Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both have decisions to make about their futures. The Bruins could be staring at having neither for the first time in 20 years.

That’s a heavy load to handle, and David Pastrnak knows there’s a reckoning that could be on the Bruins’ doorstep.

“Obviously, it is very emotional. You never know. You can’t stop the time,” he told reporters Sunday night after the game. “You obviously think about yourself, as well. The career goes by fast, so this one is definitely going to hurt.”

Time does heal wounds, but this is a scab that might take a while to heal, especially if Bergeron and/or Krejci decide they’ve had enough.

“I think as time goes the next couple of weeks, months, it’s going to be more painful,” a potentially prophetic Pastrnak said.