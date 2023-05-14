Ex-Celtic Paul Pierce Sends Ja Morant Message Amid Second Gun Incident

Once again, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has made himself the face of controversy, prompting Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce to yet again fire off on Twitter.

Back in March, when Morant first flashed a firearm on social media, earning him an eight-game suspension, Pierce empathetically defended the 23-year-old, being willfully ignorant and failing miserably to make a point. Morant, during his first go, was at a nightclub in Denver, appearing intoxicated, while brandishing the firearm on an Instagram live video.

Fast forward to the Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs after an underwhelming first-round exit, and Pierce is back at it, this time extending a helping hand to Morant while hoping to bridge what he calls a “disconnect” between Pierce’s generation and Morant’s.

“These young boys really don?t be knowing how to move but that?s on the OGs to teach them, but they gotta let us in sometimes it?s just a disconnect between 2 different generations,” Pierce tweeted Sunday.

While it’s awfully upstanding of Pierce to step in and offer an olive branch to Morant, is it even worth it?

Morant’s already been warned before. Playing amid a five-year, $194 million contract along with a Nike brand deal that includes a signature sneaker release already isn’t enough to lose for Morant based on his conduct. Therefore, any attempt to bridge the age gap, likely won’t reach Morant, right? He’s the face of a franchise. He has the world at his fingertips, yet can’t avoid the constant urge to play the tough guy persona in order to snag some quick and easy backlash, which he likely enjoys, but could quickly lead him out of the league.